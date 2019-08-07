'Rossington should get a new GP practice' from fresh NHS funding says Doncaster MP Caroline Flint
A Doncaster village dubbed the ‘largest in Europe’ should get a slice of new funding to build a much needed GP practice.
Don Valley MP Caroline Flint has said she will write to Doncaster NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to help make the case for a new primary care centre.
The call comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a £850 million investment to 20 regional hospital groups.
South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Integrated Care System will receive £57.5 million to spend on primary care.
Ms Flint said increasing developments and growth in Rossington made it a ‘good example’ of a community that needs a new GP practice. Hundreds of homes have been built over the last few years and more are in the planning stages.
“This investment has been a long time coming,” Ms Flint said.
The NHS front door is our GP practices and health clinics. It is vital we have modern GP practices in every corner of the borough. Primary care has not had substantial new investment since the Labour government built health new centres across Doncaster, and an NHS walk-in centre in town.
“This is the first real investment in primary care in a decade and I hope Rossington is one of the gainers from this investment.
“Rossington is a good example of a village that needs new GP premises as its a large outlying community that is still growing.
“This £57.5million can go a long way to modernising some of our local surgeries – and it is step on the journey to rebuilding an NHS that has been struggling for years under successive Conservative governments.”
The Don Valley MP also warned against the PM of ‘recycling old money’.
“Of course, we should not turn our nose up at new investment,” she said.
“But I want to see the details and I want to see every penny is well spent to improve the health and wellbeing of people in Doncaster’s outlying communities.”