Retail and residential building set to be built in Thorne
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Wednesday (10 April) council planning officers approved an application for a building containing a retail unit and two apartments on King Street in Thorne.
The site will comprise of a ground-floor retail unit with one first-floor studio apartment and one duplex apartment across both floors.
Land marked for the development is currently open, after a previous dwelling was demolished without consent from the council.
As the site lies within a conservation area due to Thorne’s market town history, the proposal has been designed to match the character of the surroundings.
It is considered to be an improvement upon the site, which was fenced off from public view since the previous building’s demolition.
No letters of opposition were received against the application from members of the public.
Planning officers therefore approved the application without planning committee consideration.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.