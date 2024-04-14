Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday (10 April) council planning officers approved an application for a building containing a retail unit and two apartments on King Street in Thorne.

The site will comprise of a ground-floor retail unit with one first-floor studio apartment and one duplex apartment across both floors.

Land marked for the development is currently open, after a previous dwelling was demolished without consent from the council.

Diagram of the front and side elevations of the approved unit. Credit: Anthony Snowden.

As the site lies within a conservation area due to Thorne’s market town history, the proposal has been designed to match the character of the surroundings.

It is considered to be an improvement upon the site, which was fenced off from public view since the previous building’s demolition.

No letters of opposition were received against the application from members of the public.