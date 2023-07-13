The planning application for an estate of 121 homes on popular green space Rose Hill Rise in Bessacarr was first rejected by Doncaster Council’s planning committee in March this year.

It came after several years of protests from local residents including the formation of the Rose Hill Residents Association, an action group set up to campaign against development on the land.

Following its rejection, applicant Miller Homes lodged an appeal to the government against the council’s decision.

A previous protest against the Rose Hill plans

While awaiting an appeal decision, the company last month resubmitted its application for the development to the council.

The application remains largely the same aside from energy efficiency and sustainability upgrades.

These include bicycle parking, electric vehicle charging points and up-to-date insulation measures on each home.

A 21-day period of public consultation is now open for residents to submit their thoughts on the planning application.

Since the consultation was launched on Tuesday (July 11) it has received four representations in opposition including from a local councillor.

Bessacarr ward councillor Nick Allen wrote: “Rose Hill Residents Association, it seems, achieved a pyrrhic victory in March.

"After all that effort, which I have supported for nearly six years, it seems we were finally able to put this futile application to bed.

“It is a shame that we are here again, with the same issue, and another waste of taxpayers’ money.

"Doncaster Council’s officers are wasting their time and resources on this application, again. It seems quite a pointless exercise as the developer has also contacted the Planning Inspectorate too.

“I know local people, on the whole, are still opposed and I share their frustration that we are here again.

"Myself, and my Conservative colleague, Laura Bluff, will continue to oppose this proposal.

"There are plenty of other more appropriate sites.”

Coun Allen also mentioned issues such as increased traffic on Bawtry Road and noise nuisance from proposed work hours.