£50 million could be on its way to Doncaster to improve transport links in these areas

Traffic chaos on St George's Bridge

Doncaster Council has drawn up a list of potential schemes including local railway station improvements, extra cycle routes, congestion alleviation projects and bus lane developments.

Councillors serving on the mayor’s cabinet are expected to rubber-stamp the list of schemes. Money will be passed from government to the Sheffield City Region from their bid for up £220 million of Transforming Cities Fund cash for South Yorkshire.

If successful, Doncaster is likely to receive between £40m and £49.4 million to improve transport links.

Some of the more specific standout schemes include a new ‘Don corridor’ which will create travel routes and improved public transport from the west of the borough through the town centre, to the Unity development area at Hatfield and to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

As well as local enhancements, they would also aim to help contribute to improving connections across the county.

Improvements to stations at Thorne North, Thorne South, Doncaster, Conisbrough and Kirk Sandall are expected to cost £.4.4 million while congestion improvements at junction 3 of the M18 has been totted up at £5.5 million.

St Mary’s roundabout improvements alleviate traffic will cost £1.2 million and £4.4 million will be spent on A630 bus improvements.

A condition of the money being received means work will have to start as soon as March 2020 with a finish date in 2023.

DMBC will have to put up 15 per cent of the Department for Transport money which, depending on the level of funding received, will be between £6 million and £7.4 million.

Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis is expected to formally submit the bid to ministers in November.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “We are determined to invest in schemes which help residents get to and from places across our borough. These schemes are to improve public transport for residents and communities, support job creation and deliver economic growth.

“The schemes would help cut journey times and improve punctuality and reliability of public transport.

“We also want to invest in our active travel network by enhancing existing or creating new cycling and walking routes. This would enable more people to travel in a more active way, delivering health and wellbeing benefits and leading to better air quality.

“It would also help support our Climate and Biodiversity Emergency agenda and our ambition for Doncaster to become carbon neutral.”

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: “It is critical that we improve the transport system in our region, to create better access to jobs, and a safe, reliable and affordable transport network that is fit for the 21st century.

“That’s why it is so important that we get our full allocation of this funding and why we have been working with partners, including Doncaster Council to ensure our bid has the potential to drive transformational change for all our communities.”

The list of the potential Doncaster schemes: