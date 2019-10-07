£50 million could be on its way to Doncaster to improve transport links in these areas
Nearly £50 million pounds worth of government cash could be on its way to Doncaster to improve transport links across the borough.
Doncaster Council has drawn up a list of potential schemes including local railway station improvements, extra cycle routes, congestion alleviation projects and bus lane developments.
Councillors serving on the mayor’s cabinet are expected to rubber-stamp the list of schemes. Money will be passed from government to the Sheffield City Region from their bid for up £220 million of Transforming Cities Fund cash for South Yorkshire.
If successful, Doncaster is likely to receive between £40m and £49.4 million to improve transport links.
Some of the more specific standout schemes include a new ‘Don corridor’ which will create travel routes and improved public transport from the west of the borough through the town centre, to the Unity development area at Hatfield and to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
As well as local enhancements, they would also aim to help contribute to improving connections across the county.
Improvements to stations at Thorne North, Thorne South, Doncaster, Conisbrough and Kirk Sandall are expected to cost £.4.4 million while congestion improvements at junction 3 of the M18 has been totted up at £5.5 million.
St Mary’s roundabout improvements alleviate traffic will cost £1.2 million and £4.4 million will be spent on A630 bus improvements.
A condition of the money being received means work will have to start as soon as March 2020 with a finish date in 2023.
DMBC will have to put up 15 per cent of the Department for Transport money which, depending on the level of funding received, will be between £6 million and £7.4 million.
Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis is expected to formally submit the bid to ministers in November.
Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “We are determined to invest in schemes which help residents get to and from places across our borough. These schemes are to improve public transport for residents and communities, support job creation and deliver economic growth.
“The schemes would help cut journey times and improve punctuality and reliability of public transport.
“We also want to invest in our active travel network by enhancing existing or creating new cycling and walking routes. This would enable more people to travel in a more active way, delivering health and wellbeing benefits and leading to better air quality.
“It would also help support our Climate and Biodiversity Emergency agenda and our ambition for Doncaster to become carbon neutral.”
Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: “It is critical that we improve the transport system in our region, to create better access to jobs, and a safe, reliable and affordable transport network that is fit for the 21st century.
“That’s why it is so important that we get our full allocation of this funding and why we have been working with partners, including Doncaster Council to ensure our bid has the potential to drive transformational change for all our communities.”
The list of the potential Doncaster schemes:
Doncaster West employment cycling connector A630 bus improvements St Mary’s gyratory congestion Improvements Conisbrough station accessibility Cleveland Street/Duke Street cycling improvements Wood Street/Cleveland Street bus improvements Edlington walking and cycling improvements Balby walking and cycling improvements Rossington to iPort - public transport and active travel schemes M18 Junction 3 interchange congestion improvements Warning Tongue Lane congestion improvements A18 bus priority improvements Kirk Sandall Station Accessibility Improvements Hatfield & Stainforth station accessibility improvements Thorne North station accessibility improvements Thorne South station accessibility improvements Thorne Road/Town Moor cycling route Armthorpe walking and cycling improvements Wheatley Hall Road walking and cycling improvements West Moor Link/A18 walking and cycling improvements Doncaster station to college walking and cycling improvements Bentley station accessibility improvements Adwick Interchange accessibility improvements Long Sandall: Clay Lane West walking and cycling improvements Thorne Moorends employment connector A638 Bawtry Rd/Gliwice Way bus improvements North Bridge Road to South Parade cycling connector