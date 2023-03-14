£1.4 million free holiday clubs grant for lower-income Doncaster pupils set for approval

For the third year in a row, cabinet is set to approve the £1,390,110 grant from the Department for Education.

The scheme allows children who are eligible for benefits-based free school meals to go to holiday clubs in the Easter, Summer and Winter term breaks for free.

Children across the country will benefit from the funding as part of the Holiday, Activity and Food Programme which was launched in 2021.

All participating will be offered healthy food as well as a variety of enriching activities as part of the clubs.

The model will be in line with that of the past two years, with an additional £25,000 cash available this year.

