Police and Crime Commissioner approves average £13 council tax increase for South Yorkshire residents

South Yorkshire residents are set to face an average £13 increase in their council tax bill for policing services.
By Shannon Mower, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 1st Mar 2024, 11:16 GMT
On Monday (February 26) the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner approved a 5.46 per cent increase in the council tax policing precept.

The precept is a portion of council tax which is used to fund policing services in the region.

From April 1, 2024, an average band D property will see its bill increase by £13, for a total £251.04 a year towards policing services.

The increase will fund a total £347million annual budget for policing in the region.

It comes after a public consultation which saw 44 per cent of respondents express that they would support the increase.

A further 35 per cent stated that they would accept an increase in line with inflation.

From May, the functions of the PCC will be transferred to the Mayor of South Yorkshire, following a mayoral election.

