Police and Crime Commissioner approves average £13 council tax increase for South Yorkshire residents
On Monday (February 26) the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner approved a 5.46 per cent increase in the council tax policing precept.
The precept is a portion of council tax which is used to fund policing services in the region.
From April 1, 2024, an average band D property will see its bill increase by £13, for a total £251.04 a year towards policing services.
The increase will fund a total £347million annual budget for policing in the region.
It comes after a public consultation which saw 44 per cent of respondents express that they would support the increase.
A further 35 per cent stated that they would accept an increase in line with inflation.