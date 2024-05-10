Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application has been lodged to allow a former cafe in Doncaster city centre to re-open as a bar.

Owners of 6 Priory Place, which was formerly open as The Zone Cafe, have applied for a licence to sell alcohol on the premises.

If approved, the site will re-open as Akbulut Social, operating as a cafe and bar from 11am until 2am every day.

Alcohol will be sold on the premises in addition to an online and mobile delivery system.

Two letters of objection to the proposal were received from owners of neighbouring businesses.

These stated concerns over potential anti-social behaviour and crime related to the consumption of alcohol.

One objector noted that the premises is located near Women’s Aid and an alcohol addiction charity, creating a safety risk for vulnerable people.