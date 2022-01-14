Plans to turn Doncaster hotel into flats gets narrow approval from councillors

The former hotel in Wheatley that will be converted to flats

The applicant, Mr Jordan Polonijo of Moderna Developments Ltd, submitted a change of use order on four properties made up of a former bed & breakfast on Auckland Road in Wheatley into 11 apartments.

Councillors initially voted to defer the application for a site visit and then narrowly passed the motion to approve the development at the next meeting.

With four votes for the application and another four against it, planning committee vice-chair Coun Duncan Anderson used his deciding vote to approve the plan.

The application was heard at the planning committee due to a number of objections from residents as well as a call-in request from ward councillor Dave Shaw.

The plan was originally submitted for 13 apartments but has been reduced to 11 to ‘ensure the housing environment for the residents is in accordance with Local Plan policies’.

Wider proposals include the demolition of a rear outbuilding, erection of front boundary wall and railings, creation of car parking and improvements to the external façade of the building.

Councillor Dave Shaw, who spoke at a previous meeting said there were not enough parking spaces for the application and that one of the flats was under the minimum size guide.

He also said that the development would harm the Thorn Road Conservation Area.

The council received 26 formal objections to the plan mirroring similar points.

But Mr Polonijo, the applicant, said the flats would be of ‘high quality’ for the owner and occupier market.

In a report to councillors, planning officer Alicia Murray, said: “ There are no material planning considerations that would significantly or demonstrably outweigh the social, economic or environmental benefits of the proposal in this location.