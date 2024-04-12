Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Council’s planning department has approved plans to convert an abandoned flat in Hyde Park into a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO).

The residence above One Stop on Carr House Road will undergo a series of alterations to allow for six individual tenants.

These will include the creation of a laundry room, bike storage and locker storage on the ground floor.

Site of approved HMO on Carr House Road. Credit: Google.

Tenants will access the property through an entrance on Jarratt Street, a mixed residential and commercial area.

Two letters of opposition were received against the application.

The owner and employees of neighbouring business Fish Bits submitted a joint letter, citing concerns over increased anti-social behaviour, littering and traffic congestion.

A resident of the building also objected to the plans, adding concerns over noise nuisance, car parking and construction.

Ward councillor Gemma Cobby also highlighted her concerns over space in the property.

One of the bedrooms is below the space standards set out in the council’s Local Plan, measuring 9.5sqm rather than the suggested 10sqm.

She added that the kitchen space may not be adequate, although this meets the plan’s minimum space standard.

The application also fails to meet requirements for housing proposals to provide adequate garden space.

Planning officers stated that there are several public open spaces nearby, making this an inadequate reason for refusal.