Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning officers granted permission to turn the former Jackpot Amusements at 46 Duke Street into three one-bedroom flats.

The gambling arcade closed in 2023 along with nearby Hayes Amusements, in order to relocate to a larger venue on Cleveland Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning officers granted a change of the site’s use to dwelling, prohibiting a leisure or retail space on the ground floor.

Plans to convert former Doncaster city centre gambling arcade into flats approved.

A series of internal and external alterations will take place, including a second floor balcony extension.

The building’s existing facade, the state of which was considered poor by planning officers, will be rendered and modernised.

One objection was received to the plans by the owner of a neighbouring property, who cited concerns over loss of privacy and the extension potentially blocking ventilation.