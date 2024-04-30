Plans to convert former Doncaster city centre gambling arcade into flats approved
Planning officers granted permission to turn the former Jackpot Amusements at 46 Duke Street into three one-bedroom flats.
The gambling arcade closed in 2023 along with nearby Hayes Amusements, in order to relocate to a larger venue on Cleveland Street.
Planning officers granted a change of the site’s use to dwelling, prohibiting a leisure or retail space on the ground floor.
A series of internal and external alterations will take place, including a second floor balcony extension.
The building’s existing facade, the state of which was considered poor by planning officers, will be rendered and modernised.
One objection was received to the plans by the owner of a neighbouring property, who cited concerns over loss of privacy and the extension potentially blocking ventilation.
Plans have since been altered to limit the rear elevation overlooking nearby properties.