Plans submitted to convert former Warmsworth social club into supermarket
Developer Unica Group Ltd has submitted plans to Doncaster Council to convert the former Graceholme Social Club in Warmsworth into a Heron Foods supermarket.
The site on Edlington Lane has been vacant since its closure in 2020.
An application was previously accepted in 2021 to demolish the building to purpose-build a retail store, however these plans later became unviable.
If approved, new plans would see minor alterations take place to bring the site back into use, including widening its access road on Edlington Lane.
The site’s existing 17 car parking spaces would be retained and utilised for staff and customers.
Opening hours of 8am until 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sundays have been proposed.
There will be an estimated three full-time and 12 part-time jobs created.
