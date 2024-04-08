Plans have been submitted for pickleball courts in a Wheatley Hills warehouse.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If approved, the plans will see a vacant warehouse at Shaw Wood Business Park in Wheatley converted into courts for pickleball.

Pickleball is a sport similar to tennis, played on badminton sized courts using a soft ball.

The warehouse would be converted into three indoor courts, allowing the sport to be played regardless of weather conditions.

Courts would run on a booking system, with each being bookable for one hour time slots.

The site would be open to the public from 9am to 8pm Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm on Saturdays and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

The application is for a change of use with no internal or external alterations to be made.

Shaw Wood Business Park contains units of several purposes including a beauty salon, ladies’ fitness centre and community centre.