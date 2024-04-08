Plans submitted for pickleball courts in Wheatley Hills warehouse

A developer has submitted plans to build three new sports courts in a warehouse in a Doncaster suburb.
By Shannon Mower
Published 8th Apr 2024, 14:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

If approved, the plans will see a vacant warehouse at Shaw Wood Business Park in Wheatley converted into courts for pickleball.

Pickleball is a sport similar to tennis, played on badminton sized courts using a soft ball.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The warehouse would be converted into three indoor courts, allowing the sport to be played regardless of weather conditions.

Plans have been submitted for pickleball courts in a Wheatley Hills warehouse.Plans have been submitted for pickleball courts in a Wheatley Hills warehouse.
Plans have been submitted for pickleball courts in a Wheatley Hills warehouse.

Courts would run on a booking system, with each being bookable for one hour time slots.

The site would be open to the public from 9am to 8pm Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm on Saturdays and 10am-4pm on Sundays.

The application is for a change of use with no internal or external alterations to be made.

Shaw Wood Business Park contains units of several purposes including a beauty salon, ladies’ fitness centre and community centre.

No oppositions to the plans have been received from nearby businesses.

Related topics:DoncasterCourts

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.