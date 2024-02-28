Plans approved to double council tax on empty homes in Doncaster after one year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Under the new rule, approved on Monday, homes can be unoccupied for one year before being charged a premium, rather than two years as was the case previously.

The move means eligible homes will be subject to a 100 per cent increase on council tax, equal to double the property’s standard rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the Levelling Up and Regeneration Act 2023 reduced the time period before an additional premium could be added nationally.

Under the new rule, homes can be unoccupied for one year before being charged a premium, rather than two years as was the case previously

Homes can also now be subject to the premium if they are substantially furnished, whereas it only applied to unfurnished homes previously.

The policy aims to encourage owners to bring empty properties back into use to reduce housing shortages.

It also aims to reduce issues associated with empty properties such as vandalism and trespassing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 600 homes are currently subject to the premium in Doncaster.

A further 634 will be added under the new rule, although this number is expected to reduce ahead of it coming into effect.

Several properties are exempt from the charge, including those left unoccupied by someone who has gone to live in a care home or receive personal care, and those who belong to someone who has recently died.

Members also approved a 4.99 per cent rise in council tax, which will come into effect from April 1.