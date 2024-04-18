Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday (15 April) Doncaster Council’s planning officers approved plans to change the use of the former Old Bells in Campsall into a short-term holiday property.

The Old Bells is a Grade II listed property thought to be built in the early 17th century.

It is situated in the Campsall Conservation Area, a historic rural settlement.

Owners have been operating the site as a holiday let since May 2023, ahead of securing permission.

The ground floor comprises of a lounge, kitchen and dining room with adjoined external terrace.

Five bedrooms are included on the first floor, alongside a spa room and bathroom.

The only external alteration to take place will be a reduction in the number of parking spaces, while minor changes will take place internally.

Two objections to the plans were received from neighbouring residents, citing concerns over noise, nuisance and a loss of privacy since the site’s new operation.

The applicant has outlined several measures to combat this, including a large deposit for guests and strict rules.

Local security firm Prosec will visit the site every time there is a new group of guests staying to ensure there is no excessive noise.

A sound monitor will also be used to detect excessive noise and inform guests and owners of this via text.

Council officers raised no objections to the plans, alongside Norton and Campsall Parish Council.