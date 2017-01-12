Plans for 64 homes at former stables near Doncaster Racecourse to be decided by councillors
Councillors are set to decide on plans to build dozens of houses at a former stables near Doncaster Racecourse.
Developers Hoober Ltd want to build 64 homes with two access roads at the former Belle Vue Stables on Carr House Road, Belle Vue.
Planning officers at Doncaster Council are recommending councillor pass the application subject to the developer earmarking money towards 10 school places at Hall Cross Academy at £182,000.
The site, which sits south of the Grand St Leger Hotel, will consist a mixture of two and two and a half storey properties with a central square of public open space to include grassed areas, benches and public art.
Access will be gained from both Carr House Road and Bennetthorpe.
DMBC officers received four objections to the development. Reasons included overlooking of properties on Sandbeck Road, height of homes in the development and the impact on the bus stop at Bennetthorpe.
But a series of amendments have been made to the proposal to address issues raised by the design officer relating to parking, amount of garden space, landscaping boundary treatment and issues of overlooking. The objections have since been withdrawn.
DMBC planning officer Nicola Elliot, said: “The proposal is considered in the context of the presumption in favour of sustainable development and will redevelop a vacant site which has a negative effect on the area, providing 64 homes.
“Officers have identified no adverse economic, environmental or social harm that would significantly or demonstrably outweigh the benefits identified when considered against the policies in the planning framework taken as a whole.
“The proposal is compliant with the development plan and there are no material considerations which indicate the application should be refused.”