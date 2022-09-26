News you can trust since 1925
Planning permission for 27 new homes in Auckley approved

Twenty seven new homes were approved to be built in Auckley at last week’s council planning meeting.

By Shannon Mower
Monday, 26th September 2022, 2:35 pm

The properties will be built on land by the junction at First Avenue and Hayfield Lane, behind Flying Start Day Nursery.

The proposal for the 27 residential properties was put forward by Fenwood States Limited.

Doncaster Council approved the plans last week

It received 10 letters of objection from residents for reasons including impact on green space in the area, impact on schools which are over capacity, and lack of privacy due to crowdedness of planned buildings.

However, there were no objections raise from either Council environmental or housing groups, and the plan was approved.

The report summarised: “Any harm generated by the proposal is outweighed by other material planning considerations.

"The development would not cause an unacceptable level of harm to neighbouring properties, the highway network, trees or the wider character of the area subject to suitably worded conditions.”

