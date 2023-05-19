Councillor Nigel Ball, Doncaster Council’s portfolio holder for public health, leisure, culture and planning, announced in full council he has accepted the recommended Article 4 Direction.

The Article 4 Direction is a planning measure which removes permitted development rights from the Doncaster Sheffield Airport site.

This means that any applications to demolish buildings will be subject to a full planning application and assessment.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

It comes after the airport was shut down by owners Peel Group last November.

Since then, Doncaster Council and local politicians have been pursuing several routes to get the site reopened in the company’s refusal to sell the land.

A public consultation on the Article 4 Direction ran from April 5-26.

A total of 271 members of the public responded, with 96.3 per cent in favour of the move.

Council officers therefore formulated a report to Coun Ball to approve the measure.

Coun Ball said: “I have deemed it necessary to take this step immediately to preserve the proper planning of the area.

"There are grounds to be concerned about the intentions of the landowner to remove buildings and infrastructure at the airport and promote an alternate use for the site.

“As we all know, the airport is a key infrastructure asset for this city, South Yorkshire and the North of England, and something we as a council are fully behind seeing re-open.

“The Article 4 Direction I have approved can help maintain the airport site and its operational ability, with a view to re-opening as a fully functioning airport.”

It is one of many routes the council is currently taking to work to get the airport reopened.

At the same time, a leasehold offer is being negotiated which would allow the council to run the site while it is still owned by Peel Group.

A Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) is also being investigated as a last resort.

This would force Peel to hand over the land, however it takes a minimum of two years to complete.