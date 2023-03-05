Plan for 21 council homes one of two to set to be approved in Balby
An application for 21 council houses is set to be approved by councillors next week, alongside another in Balby.
The planned development will lie on a council-owned piece of land on King Edward Road, DN4 0NA.
It was formerly home to a Doncaster Council Archive building before its demolition.
21 homes of two to four bedrooms will be built if approved by councillors.
All will be council homes, in order to bridge the need for social housing in the borough.
This means that they will be passed on to St Leger Homes for maintenance and management once built.
Alongside the homes will be a new communal, central park area that will be owned and maintained by the council.
Plans were sent to all neighbouring residents by post, and advertised on the council website.
Only one objection was received, with concerns about the impact on existing infrastructure, construction disturbance and potential anti-social behaviour.