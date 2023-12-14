Permission granted for storage warehouse in Edlington despite objections from residents
On Tuesday (December 12) Doncaster Council’s planning committee approved an application from plumbing company Wavin to build a temporary storage facility.
The warehouse will stand for five years to store a new range of products, after which it will be disassembled for the products to replace old stock if successful.
Eighteen members of the public objected to the plans, mainly due to potential loss of privacy for nearby homes.
Concerns were raised over lighting disturbance from the building, the size of the proposal dominating nearby homes and creating loss of privacy, potential noise and heightened fire risk.
Planning officers noted that the building will be 47 metres away from the nearest property, deeming it suitable.
No objections were made by council officers, with public health calling for the provision of cycle storage on-site for employee use.