“Outrageous” planning application for 239 homes in Conisbrough rejected by councillors

In a planning meeting earlier this month, the planning board voted to reject the application by Countryside Partners.

The plans would have involved 239 homes built south east of Old Road in Conisbrough.

Of the homes, 38 were planned to be affordable housing with the rest averaging £200,000 each.

The area for the proposal

15 per cent of the development was also allocated as open space for residents.

Each parking space was also set to include an electric charging point.

Prior to the planning meeting, the application received 36 objections from nearby households.

The main concerns were flood risk to nearby properties, air pollution and strain on local infrastructure.

Parts of Conisbrough have been subject to flooding from the nearby River Don in the past.

Ward councillors Lani-Mae Ball, Nigel Ball and Ian Pearson spoke during the meeting to object to the plans.

Coun. Lani-Mae Ball said: “This will have a huge impact on our already stretched community. I’ve spoke to GPs and dentists and they won’t oppose this due to private spaces but they also don’t have any room for NHS patients.

“Residents need sustainable, stable and affordable council properties. Conisbrough is the most deprived area in Doncaster, we don’t need electric charging points where people can’t afford the cars, or the £200,000 for the houses.”

Councillors Nigel Ball and Ian Pearson criticised that the report claimed there will be no higher flood risk given drainage plans.

All have been in contact with residents and said that many have been fearful about increased flood risk.

Coun Pearson said: “I hope the nearby businesses sue the council for negligence because this is outrageous ignoring historic records.”

Two residents also spoke at the meeting, sharing the same concerns.

In response to concerns, a Countryside representative pointed councillors to the report which showed little objection by local council bodies.

A travel plan was listed to deal with concerns over traffic and air pollution, which included encouraging residents not to drive.

