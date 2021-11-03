Objections at plans to convert former hotel into self-contained flats in Doncaster suburb

The development in Wheatley

The applicant, listed only as Mr J Polonijo of Moderna Developments Ltd, has submitted a change of use order on four properties made up of a former bed & breakfast on Auckland Road in Wheatley into 11 apartments.

The application is set to be heard at the planning committee due to a number of objections from residents as well as a call-in request from ward councillor Dave Shaw.

The plan was originally submitted for 13 apartments but has been reduced to 11 to ‘ensure the housing environment for the residents is in accordance with Local Plan policies’.

Wider proposals include the demolition of a rear outbuilding, erection of front boundary wall and railings, creation of car parking and improvements to the external façade of the building.

Town ward councillor Dave Shaw in his objection to the development, said: “The application is a massive departure from the original plan proposed by the developer.

“The application will lead to the over proliferation of flats in the area, potentially in part covered by Article 4 ruling and is contrary and detrimental to the conservation area.

The development will increase issues regarding parking or increase large areas of hardstanding leading to localised flooding.

“The application will lead to a density of accommodation that is contrary to good planning with regard to public health and the Covid-19 pandemic.”

But DMBC planning officer Alicia Murray, who has recommended councillors approve the application, said: “The proposal seeks permission for the change of use of a former hotel and dwelling to form 11 self-contained flats.

“The proposal is considered to be acceptable lying within Doncaster’s allocated residential policy area and is considered to be an acceptable and sustainable form of development in line with paragraph 7 and 8 of the National Planning Policy Framework.

“The report demonstrates that there are no material planning considerations that would significantly or demonstrably outweigh the social, economic or environmental benefits ofthe proposal in this location.