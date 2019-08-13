The now closed Star Inn pub on High Street, Barnby Dun

Applicant Ritchie Taylor wants take on the vacant Star Inn pub along High Street in Barnby Dun and convert the building into a Co-op and a 15-space car park.

Planning case officer Alicia Murray has recommended the application is approved by councillors and said the building in its current form is ‘somewhat of an eyesore’.

But Doncaster Council’s planning team have received 10 letters of objection to the proposal.

How the Co-op could look

The building is described as a 1960s red brick traditional village pub which has been closed and re-opened on and off for a number of years.

The pub finally closed for good in March 2017.

Residents objecting to the plans said High Street cannot support HGV vehicles for deliveries and early morning deliveries would cause noise nuisance to nearby homes.

Other said the store would impact on other local businesses and there was ‘inadequate parking provision’.

Barnby Dun With Kirk Sandall Parish Council also raised issues with HGV vehicles accessing High Street as well as DMBC’s own highways officer.

Those supporting the application said they welcomed the upgrade of the building’s appearance and the opportunity to bring jobs to the area.

Others outlined the general need for a convenience store within the village.

Planning officer Alicia Murray, said: “The Star Inn has been vacant for over two years. Since then the site has become somewhat of an eyesore.

“The building was opening and closing on and off for a number of years prior to March 2017, which shows that a number of tenants have been unable to make the public house viable.

“The proposal would result in an intensification of the site and would result in more trip generation and earlier opening hours, however it is considered that the mitigation proposed and the details supplied with this application justify this change of use without harming the amenity or highway safety of the area.

“Furthermore the proposal would result in a vacant ‘run down’ public house being altered, resulting in benefits to the local community. This application is compliant with the development plan and the National Planning Policy Framework.