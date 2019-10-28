New housing estate and retirement complex planned for Doncaster village

An artist's impression of the retirement complex. Image: D5 planning

Esh Construction Ltd want permission to build 66 affordable houses, two retirement-living bungalows and a multi-storey retirement complex with 58 units off Highfield Road in Askern.

The housing estate is set to comprise of 12 two-bed, 48 three-bed and six four-bedroom homes. All are a mixture of semi-detached and terraced units.

The retirement complex, will provide communal spaces to the ground floor with an open plan lounge/diner/kitchenette for residents’ use and a 33-space car park.

The area outlined for development

A buggy store will also be provided so that residents are able to securely store and charge their mobility scooters.

Both the developer and planning agents held a community consultation earlier this summer which prompted a mixed response from residents living close to the site.

Concerns were raised around an increase in traffic volume and access to the site.

One resident said: “The increase in vehicular traffic will be a nightmare.

“The roads are not up to the volume of traffic that will be using the roads. Doctors and dentist numbers will need increasing.”

Another resident said: My concern is the road on Highfield Road. The traffic is bad enough and parking is all on the road.

But added: “Love the idea of the development and think it is a good idea.”

One resident who made submissions via email said: “We are amazed that adding another 100 to 150 cars to this already high risk and heavily congested street is deemed acceptable.

“Indeed on refuse collection and recycling days this road can be completely blocked for periods of up to 10 minutes.”

One Askern local objected on wildlife grounds and said the piece of land was home to badgers, owls and bats.

Planning agent David Storrie, on behalf of the applicant, said: “The proposed housing element of the development would provide 66 affordable houses managed by Together Housing.

“This would meet an identified need in the district providing a mix from two to four-bed properties whilst the retirement living element of the proposed development would meet the requirements of an ageing population.

“The scheme has evolved through the pre-application process, working closely with the council to bring an acceptable scheme forward.