More details as masterplan to revamp Mexborough town centre takes another step
Work is well underway in drawing up plans to revamp Mexborough town centre, a councillor has said.
Sean Gibbons, who represents the town on Doncaster Council, said £40,000 has been agreed to spend on a consultant in order to draw up proposals to revamp Mexborough to potentially increase the retail and housing offer.
Pub chain JD Wetherspoon are said to be ‘looking at bringing a lot of money and investment’ to extend Old Market Hall pub and the beer garden along with developing the old fish market as well.
Coun Gibbons said he recently met with pub chain mogul Tim Martin recently about the plans.
Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband and borough mayor Ros Jones are set to attend a business forum meeting on Friday, October 18 to discuss updates on the proposals.
Coun Gibbons said: “It’s been a bit of pain to pin people down but it’s great we’re coming along with this now – we’ve been trying for several years to get this through and it’s part of the mandate that myself, Andy (Pickering) and Bev (Chapman) were elected on.
“Nobody could argue that Mexborough needs a lift – we’re the second biggest settlement outside of Doncaster and it’s only right we’re not kicked into the long grass.
“Once the plan is in place, I’m confident the further investment will follow. With anything like this, you need to have a plan in place first and we’re going to get one.
“We can’t consult everyone in the town but it will be a thing for Mexborough which will focus intially on the town centre down from Bank Street and Main Street but we then use it as a catalyst for an overall plan for the whole area over the next five years.”