Mayor Ros Jones: Local Plan of 18,000 homes over next 20 years will 'shape Doncaster's future'

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones has said the Local Plan will shape the borough's future

The Local Plan, which began to be drawn up in 2015, sets out areas allocated for housing, employment sites and infrastructure spaces until 2035.

Members of the cabinet passed the proposals and a vote will take place at a meeting of the full council on July 25.

Mayor Jones said the plans will then go out again for further consultation if the vote is carried in the council chamber.

She said over 1,200 residents and businesses took part in the initial consultation stage.

Council officers want to build over 18,000 homes and more than 480 hectares of space for employment areas.

The document, which will supercede previous planning policies, will act as a guide for officers and councillors when deciding on future developments.

Presenting the plan to cabinet, Mayor Jones said she will be keen to hear residents views in the future on a raft of policies proposed in the 468-page document.

The mayor said major infrastructure schemes such as the A1/A19 link road, M18 junction five Hatfield link road, A630 West Moor Link improvements, Doncaster Sheffield Airport railway station and the reopening of Askern railway station were all in the plan.

Mayor Jones said: “This plan will stimulate homes and jobs across the borough meeting the needs of residents for years to come shaping the look and feel of Doncaster for the future.

“This piece of work has identified a number of housing sites which will enable to deliver at least 920 new homes a year.

“Sufficient employment land has also been identified which will enable us to maximise our location on many strategic transport networks with sites along the M18, A1M corridors and the airport along with high skilled, high paid job opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

“The plan also ensures a balanced distribution of development across the borough so everyone in Doncaster has the opportunity to benefit from sustainable, well planned inclusive growth.

“We will be going out to the public again because it’s our residents who are most important and what they wish to say and wish to see that we will take note of as we go forward.”

Commenting on the proposals, Coun Nigel Ball added: “This document sets out its stall to move Doncaster forward up to 2035 and it’s quite pleasing to see within that a commitment to protect our environment and sustainability.