Mayor of Doncaster shares priorities for borough at Annual Council ceremony

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has shared her priorities for the upcoming year in an annual civic ceremony of councillors.

At an annual meeting of full council at Mansion House on Friday (May 17), Mayor Jones gave a speech reflecting on the authority’s successes and sharing her upcoming priorities.

Mayor Jones was first elected in 2013, inheriting a council that was under special measures.

Reflecting on her achievements since her election, she said: “I am proud to say that I have led this council through incredibly difficult times.

“We are now considered a well performing council with sound finances and with many services areas considered as best practice across the country including our Family Hubs which are our revitalised Sure Start Centres in Doncaster that were closed across the country.

“We have had a number of successes, including a University Technical College with a second UTC on the way, over £100m investment in our award-winning council housing, investment in our leisure centres, our culture and heritage in our Danum Gallery Library and Museum and most recently signing a 125-year lease for our airport following owners Peel closing it in 2022.”

Mayor Jones then outlined her goals for the year: “My number one priority is to re-open our airport, delivering jobs, opportunities and global connectivity to Doncaster and South Yorkshire.

“The lease has been signed and the procurement of an operator is in the final stages and due to complete in the summer.

“Secondly, I want to regenerate our city centre for the 21st Century – working with South Yorkshire Police to create a Safer Doncaster, tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, continuing to push for more culture, leisure, education, hospitality, residential and health services within our city centre.

“Thirdly, I want to see safer and stronger neighbourhoods, tailored public services around local communities and working with South Yorkshire Police to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour. Edlington is a good example of progress made through partnership working, with more priority areas to come.

“My fourth priority is education and skills. The world of work continues to evolve, we must support both opportunities for our young people, but also for those adults who may need to retrain or reskill over the course of their career.

“Doncaster has incredible potential, with many opportunities on the way and I want our Doncaster residents to be able to grasp those opportunities and truly thrive.

“My fifth and final priority is to see a cleaner, greener and healthier Doncaster. With more trees being planted, more green space and cleaner streets, but this is not just down to us as a council, our residents, businesses and Team Doncaster partners will all have their own part to play in making this a reality.”

Doncaster was recently selected to receive two major government funding boosts through round three of the Levelling Up scheme and the Long-term plan for Towns.

The most recent Levelling Up boost will see regeneration schemes take place across Doncaster North.