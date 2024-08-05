Major expansion of Wheatley Marks and Spencer store approved following announcement of city branch closure

By Shannon Mower, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 5th Aug 2024, 17:06 BST

Plans to expand a Doncaster Marks & Spencer store have been approved by the local authority, following the announcement that the city centre branch will close next year.

Planning officers at Doncaster Council have approved an application to triple the size of Marks and Spencer at Wheatley Centre Shopping Park, with the store set to expand into two vacant units.

It comes after the retailer announced earlier this year that its Baxtergate and Frenchgate store in the city centre will close in summer 2025.

The expansion in Wheatley will act as a relocation of the closing store, with a clothing and home offering to be launched alongside the existing M&S Foodhall.

The M&S Foodhall in Wheatley. Photo: GoogleThe M&S Foodhall in Wheatley. Photo: Google
The M&S Foodhall in Wheatley. Photo: Google

Vacant neighbouring units which were formerly home to Sports Direct and Office Outlet will be combined with the M&S Foodhall through alterations to form the new expanded branch.

The £7m project will see the new retail area span across 20,000 square feet.

Works will be carried out to reconfigure all three units internally, modernise their exterior and remove the entrances to the former stores.

A new combined entrance will be built at the former Sports Direct store.

Council officers stated that the plans meet all regulations and will modernise and improve upon the retail park’s appearance while maintaining its offering.

No objections to the plans were submitted by members of the public during the consultation period.

The extension is set to be completed in summer 2025, coinciding with the closure of the city centre branch.

