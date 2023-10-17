News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Last chance to nominate candidates for Rossington and Bawtry by-election

Nominations for a new councillor in a Doncaster ward will close this week.
By Shannon Mower
Published 17th Oct 2023, 18:17 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 18:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Friday (20 October) the nomination period for a new councillor in the Rossington and Bawtry ward will close.

If more than one candidate enters, a by-election will take place on Thursday, 16 November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The winning candidate will replace former Labour councillor Barry Johnson, who retired earlier this year.

Most Popular
Last chance to vote.Last chance to vote.
Last chance to vote.

Labour councillors Rachael Blake and Bob Anderson remain in their positions in the ward.

Doncaster Conservatives announced on Sunday (15 October) that they have selected Carol Greenhalgh to stand for the party.

Ms Greenhalgh stood in a by-election for the Town ward in 2018.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Labour Party has not publicly announced the selection of a candidate.

A full list of candidates will be available from Friday at 4pm, at which point it will be revealed whether a by-election will take place.

Local elections to select all Doncaster councillors and an elected mayor will take place in May 2025.

Related topics:NominationsDoncasterRossingtonLabour