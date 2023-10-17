Last chance to nominate candidates for Rossington and Bawtry by-election
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday (20 October) the nomination period for a new councillor in the Rossington and Bawtry ward will close.
If more than one candidate enters, a by-election will take place on Thursday, 16 November.
The winning candidate will replace former Labour councillor Barry Johnson, who retired earlier this year.
Labour councillors Rachael Blake and Bob Anderson remain in their positions in the ward.
Doncaster Conservatives announced on Sunday (15 October) that they have selected Carol Greenhalgh to stand for the party.
Ms Greenhalgh stood in a by-election for the Town ward in 2018.
The Labour Party has not publicly announced the selection of a candidate.
A full list of candidates will be available from Friday at 4pm, at which point it will be revealed whether a by-election will take place.
Local elections to select all Doncaster councillors and an elected mayor will take place in May 2025.