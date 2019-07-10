Key road closed for six weeks' holidays as part of Doncaster Yorkshire Wildlife Park expansion
A major road connecting Doncaster villages will closed off as part of a wider development to expand Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
Doncaster Council has announced Hurst Lane in Auckley will be closed off for the whole of the school summer holidays from July 22 to September 1.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park has said the closure is needed to carry out works on the new entrance off Hurst Lane along with a number of highways improvements.
The road plans also include a new roundabout on Hurst Lane, improvements on the junction with Mosham Road, additional bus stops and the extension of 30mph speed limit.
Doncaster Council will also carry out general repairs to the road so that it will not need to be closed again at a later date.
A diversion will take vehicles along Hayfield Lane, Gate House Lane and Mosham Road.
YWP bosses said there will be a hard closure from the railway bridge to just before the entrance to Hansons’ quarry.
No vehicles will be allowed through at all until the works have been completed.
There will be a soft closure from the traffic lights outside of New College up to the railway bridge and another soft closure from Hansons Quarry entrance up to the Mosham Road junction.
A soft closure means that vehicles will be allowed access to New College, Hayfield school, Hansons Quarry, and the Scout Hut.
But this stretch will later close for five days to resurface the road. The council has said it will letter drop residents who will be affected by the closure explaining access arrangements.
The wider Yorkshire Wildlife Park development includes a 150-acre expansion will create more animal reserves and bring new species to the park, as well as enhancing visitor facilities.
Outline planning permission for expansion was granted in January 2018 and work is already under way.