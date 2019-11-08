'It's been awful' - Residents rally in Bentley as River Don levels surpass 2007 floods
Residents have rallied in Bentley following ‘awful’ floods where water flows in the River Don exceeded record levels back in 2007.
Emergency teams have been in the area non-stop to help evacuate people after Doncaster Council announced residents on several roads told residents to leave - affecting around 2,000 homes.
Bentley Road, Grove Avenue, Fisher Terrace, Riviera Parade, Riviera Mount, Hunt Lane, Yarborough Terrace some of those affected.
Levels in the River Don exceeded six metres above high points in 2007 which saw catastrophic floods in many parts of the borough.
Bentley councillor Jane Nightingale described the situation on the ground.
“It’s been awful – the situation on Yarborough Terrace especially has been bad,” she said.
“We’ve also been round Boland Close as residents have flooded gardens and up to Toll Bar as well until 1am (Friday, Nov 8) sorting issues out.
“There’s some residents that we haven't been able to get to but we’re doing all that we can. At the end of the day, it's all about residents and the community coming together to help each other.
“Obviously, there’s some very upset residents here but we can’t turn the weather off – I’d love it if we could.
“Everybody in the circumstances we’ve found ourselves in, we’re all doing the best that we can – nobody can do anymore. The council staff have done everything that they possibly could’ve done in the circumstances under the pressures we’ve faced.
“We’ve been in constant contact with the Gold (emergency services) team and bosses at the council. I was speaking to Damian Allen (DMBC chief executive) in the early hours getting sand bags out to residents.”
Doncaster mayor Ros Jones tweeted: “Great Team Doncaster effort by all involved! Thank you to everyone that has helped! We are resilient folk here in Doncaster!”