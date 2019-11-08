'It's been awful' - Residents rally in Bentley as River Don levels surpass 2007 floods

Homes are submerged by rising flood water, Yarborough Terrace, Doncaster, November 08 2019. A Severe Flood warning is in place for the village as river levels continue to rise. Picture: Tom Maddick/SWNS

Emergency teams have been in the area non-stop to help evacuate people after Doncaster Council announced residents on several roads told residents to leave - affecting around 2,000 homes.

Bentley Road, Grove Avenue, Fisher Terrace, Riviera Parade, Riviera Mount, Hunt Lane, Yarborough Terrace some of those affected.

Levels in the River Don exceeded six metres above high points in 2007 which saw catastrophic floods in many parts of the borough.

8 November 2019...... Residents eat McDonald burgers on the door steps of their homes on Yarborough Terrace on a flooded estate in Bentley, Doncaster after the River Don burst its banks.. Picture Tony Johnson

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bentley councillor Jane Nightingale described the situation on the ground.

“It’s been awful – the situation on Yarborough Terrace especially has been bad,” she said.

“We’ve also been round Boland Close as residents have flooded gardens and up to Toll Bar as well until 1am (Friday, Nov 8) sorting issues out.

“There’s some residents that we haven't been able to get to but we’re doing all that we can. At the end of the day, it's all about residents and the community coming together to help each other.

Youngsters ride through the flood waters on Yarborough Terrace in Doncaster

“Obviously, there’s some very upset residents here but we can’t turn the weather off – I’d love it if we could.

“Everybody in the circumstances we’ve found ourselves in, we’re all doing the best that we can – nobody can do anymore. The council staff have done everything that they possibly could’ve done in the circumstances under the pressures we’ve faced.

“We’ve been in constant contact with the Gold (emergency services) team and bosses at the council. I was speaking to Damian Allen (DMBC chief executive) in the early hours getting sand bags out to residents.”

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones tweeted: “Great Team Doncaster effort by all involved! Thank you to everyone that has helped! We are resilient folk here in Doncaster!”