How YOU can choose the name of the new Doncaster library and museum

With its glass frontage housing the former Doncaster Girls High School and its domed towers, the Doncaster museum and library building at Waterdale is expected to be like no other in the town.

And today we are asking YOU what it should be called.

Have a serious think about it – because Doncaster Council has agreed to let Doncaster Free Press readers choose.

An artists impression of the Doncaster museum and library

Perhaps there is a community stalwart who deserves their name on a building in recognition of what they have done for the borough? Or maybe there is an iconic figure from the borough’s history who warrants having their name attached the the landmark site?

Or maybe you think the building should be named after its appearance, like the Shard and – informally – The Gherkin in London?

If your suggestion is used, you could be offered a VIP invitation to the opening next summer.

David Kessen, Free Press community engagement editor, said: “The new library and museum is going to be one of the most high profile buildings in Doncaster, and will be like nothing else we have in the borough.

The Doncaster museum and library site

“If anyone is going to come up with a great idea for a name, it is our readers. So we’re appealing to you to get in touch with your suggestions – although Library McLibraryface will not make the shortlist!”

Coun Nigel Ball, Doncaster Council cabinet member for public health, leisure and culture, said: “The new Central Library and Museum is really starting to take shape.

“With former girls school frontage restored and encased in glass, it’s going to be a landmark town centre building and an important community asset.

“With this in mind we would like local people to help with potential names for the building.

“The name could reflect its future uses, the style of building, the history of the site or Doncaster or maybe its location in Waterdale and our Civic and Cultural Quarter. I am sure we can find a fitting name which will encourage people to visit and enjoy all that it has to offer.”

It is not the first time the council has turned to our readers for a name – it was you who proposed and backed the name Sir Nigel Gresley Square, when the new public square at Waterdale was opened, named after the famous Doncaster railway engineer who designed the steam locomotives Mallard and Flying Scotsman.

The new building will serve as a museum, library and town archives. It has been designed with space to house some of the steam locomotives that were built in the borough, and will also house the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry Museum.

First of all, we are asking you to suggest names for a shortlist. Then a panel including the council and Free Press will select the best names, with you voting for the final choice.

Details of how to vote will be revealed after the shortlist has been drawn up from your ideas.

How to nominate

To tell us your idea for a name for the new building, you can get in touch in one of four ways.

Email david.kessen@jpimedia.co.uk using the words ‘Doncaster Library Name’ in the description box

Click here to log onto a specially set up survey.

Post your suggestion to David Kessen, Doncaster Free Press, The Balance, Pinfold Street, Sheffield S1 2GU.