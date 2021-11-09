High Court injunction served on unauthorised Gypsy/Traveller site close to Doncaster town

The location of the unauthorised site close to Tickhill

The applicant, listed only as Mr C McDonagh, applied for a change of use order on land off Wilsic Road in Tickhill to create four Gypsy/Traveller plots comprising the siting of one mobile home and one touring caravan per pitch.

The retrospective application – where planning permission is sought after the development has been built – was turned down by officers.

The planning agent for the application said whilst the site was on Green Belt land, there were ‘special circumstances’ which meant approval could be achieved.

Agent for the development, Peter Brownjohn, said Peter Brownjohn said there was ‘unmet need’ for this type of accommodation and that it would not have a negative impact on the surrounding area.

But the application gathered several formal objections from residents including a submission from Tickhill Town Council who asked DMBC to shelve the plan and said the site should be ‘returned to agricultural use’.

The development was rejected and enforcement notice has been served on the site to remove the development.

Planning officers said they considered that there was ‘sufficient harm’ to seek a prohibitory injunction through the High Court preventing any further development or residential occupation of the site, which was granted on an interim basis and served on the occupants on September 3.

On September 10, a further interim injunction was granted in respect of the site with an order for a hearing or October 19 which was granted. The retrospective planning permission was refused a week later.

A spokesman for the planning enforcement team at Doncaster Council, said: “A final permanent Injunction was granted by the High Court on October 19 and the documents served on the site.

“The planning application was refused on October 26 and two days later, an enforcement notice was served on the site requiring the occupants to cease the use of the site as a residential Gypsy/Traveller caravan site and to remove all caravans, structures, hardcore and materials associated with the unauthorised use and to reinstate the land.