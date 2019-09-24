Hickleton bypass: Residents call on urgent road safety improvements before new road network is built
Urgent safety improvements are needed through two Doncaster villages before a planned bypass is built, a campaign group has said.
Tony Wilson, on behalf of the Hickleton Bypass Action Group (HBAG) called on Mayor Ros Jones to instruct officers to act over unsafe footpaths which are ‘cutting off’ residents.
The stretch of the A635 between the villages of Hickleton and Marr is notorious for traffic and HGV flow from the Dearne Valley to and from the A1.
It was also reported earlier this year that Fir Tree Close in Hickleton has the fifth highest figure for air pollution in the UK greater than many built up areas in London.
Just last week, 17-year-old Jay-Tyler Bromilow and his 66-year-old grandfather Colin Leeson died following a crash in Hickleton
The car they were travelling in was pulling on to the A635 Barnsley Road, when it was in collision with a blue and grey Scania HGV.
Mayor Jones said DMBC, Barnsley Council and the Sheffield City Region had allocated funds to see the bypass built around the two villages and a consultant had been appointed to investigate the best route.
Mayor Jones said: “The development of a strategic business case for a Dearne Valley to the A1 regeneration route is in preparation.
“The route under investigation is from the A6195 Broomhill roundabout northwards to the A6195/A635 roundabout at Cathill and eastwards on the A635 to the A1M junction 37 at Marr.
“The potential scheme will both include online and offline improvements but its objective is to provide additional road capacity to facilitate development in the Dearne Valley and connecting it to the strategic road network.
“The consultation undertaking this work will be required to investigate route options for the offline sections notably on the A635 at Hickleton and Marr.
“The advantages and disadvantages for each option will be evaluated by the consultant and set out in the outlying business case. This research will inform the basis of any decision on a preferred route.”
Tony Wilson, one of the founding members of the Hickleton Bypass Action Group, said: “I appreciate this is a long-term project and I thank the council for the work done so far.
“But we have an ongoing urgent safety problem where we need your help and advice for the residents of Hickleton. The village traffic now peaks at a higher level it is excessive and unacceptable.
“We don’t have a footpath or a cycle path between Hickleton and anywhere in Doncaster – we’re effectively cut off forcing us to use cars or a bus.
“It’s simple not safe to walk or cycle on the A635 and the footpaths we do have in the village aren’t safe for older people or children to use and there is safe crossing place.
“When are DMBC going to accept something needs to be done to improve safety and the environment. We’ve begged the council to agree to bring road safety experts to come and see for themselves the situation we have.”