Villagers from Hickleton and Marr near Doncaster are lobbying for a bypass. Picture Scott Merrylees/Doncaster Free Press

Tony Wilson, on behalf of the Hickleton Bypass Action Group (HBAG) called on Mayor Ros Jones to instruct officers to act over unsafe footpaths which are ‘cutting off’ residents.

The stretch of the A635 between the villages of Hickleton and Marr is notorious for traffic and HGV flow from the Dearne Valley to and from the A1.

It was also reported earlier this year that Fir Tree Close in Hickleton has the fifth highest figure for air pollution in the UK greater than many built up areas in London.

The A635 through the village of Hickleton is often used by HGVs accessing the Dearne Valley distribution centres and the A1

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just last week, 17-year-old Jay-Tyler Bromilow and his 66-year-old grandfather Colin Leeson died following a crash in Hickleton

The car they were travelling in was pulling on to the A635 Barnsley Road, when it was in collision with a blue and grey Scania HGV.

Mayor Jones said DMBC, Barnsley Council and the Sheffield City Region had allocated funds to see the bypass built around the two villages and a consultant had been appointed to investigate the best route.

Mayor Jones said: “The development of a strategic business case for a Dearne Valley to the A1 regeneration route is in preparation.

“The route under investigation is from the A6195 Broomhill roundabout northwards to the A6195/A635 roundabout at Cathill and eastwards on the A635 to the A1M junction 37 at Marr.

“The potential scheme will both include online and offline improvements but its objective is to provide additional road capacity to facilitate development in the Dearne Valley and connecting it to the strategic road network.

“The consultation undertaking this work will be required to investigate route options for the offline sections notably on the A635 at Hickleton and Marr.

“The advantages and disadvantages for each option will be evaluated by the consultant and set out in the outlying business case. This research will inform the basis of any decision on a preferred route.”

Tony Wilson, one of the founding members of the Hickleton Bypass Action Group, said: “I appreciate this is a long-term project and I thank the council for the work done so far.

“But we have an ongoing urgent safety problem where we need your help and advice for the residents of Hickleton. The village traffic now peaks at a higher level it is excessive and unacceptable.

“We don’t have a footpath or a cycle path between Hickleton and anywhere in Doncaster – we’re effectively cut off forcing us to use cars or a bus.

“It’s simple not safe to walk or cycle on the A635 and the footpaths we do have in the village aren’t safe for older people or children to use and there is safe crossing place.