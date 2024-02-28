Half a billion pounds of investment by 2028 - including Doncaster Station Gateway and The Dome - approved by council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday (February 26) Doncaster councillors approved a capital budget of £506.6m until 2028.

Some £193.3m of this will be spent on schemes in 2024/5 alone.

In terms of regeneration, £19.9m will be spent to improve the Doncaster Station Gateway through extending walkable public space and constructing modern sustainable buildings.

A £14.4m project to refurbish The Dome has also been approved, which will transform The Lagoons and the site’s entrance area over 12 months.

Some £13m is proposed to convert Greens Way in Mexborough from a “bypass” into a “town street” through the creation of an active travel corridor and street landscaping.

Over half of the total budget will be spent on social housing investment for a total £227.8m by 2028.

The council aims to invest £70m into its Council House Building Programme and £34m in acquiring additional social homes.

Some £127.3m will be spent on improving and maintaining existing homes.

Other schemes will include flood risk management, improvements to all traveller sites, highway improvements and home adaptations for disabled people.

The council’s South Yorkshire Airport City scheme, which aims to reopen the region’s airport and create surrounding investment, will be incorporated into the budget once negotiations have concluded.

While no councillors spoke on the item, 40 voted to approve the budget, while nine voted against the plans and two abstained.