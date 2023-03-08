Great British Spring Clean returns to Doncaster following last year’s award for council

The Great British Spring Clean will take place between March 17 and April 2, with litter picking events across the borough.

Organised by Keep Britain Tidy, the event aims to bring people together after winter to tidy up the environment.

Last year, Doncaster Council won at the Keep Britain Tidy awards for its commitment to bringing over a thousand volunteers together to tidy and spread awareness.

More than 100 litter pick events were carried out with over 2,000 bags of litter collected.

Nationwide, 597 local authorities and town and parish councils supported the scheme.

Councillor Mark Houlbrook, Portfolio Holder for Sustainability and Waste at Doncaster, said: “The Great British Spring Clean soon comes round and is one of the highlights in the calendar. It’s when everyone comes together after winter and makes a difference in their community.

“For Keep Britain Tidy to recognise that we have organised some of the best events in the country last year was a real feather in our cap.

“Everyone knows there is never an excuse to drop litter. It spoils the environment for all of us, as well as threatening our local wildlife and beautiful countryside and open spaces that we have in Doncaster. We are very grateful to all our fantastic volunteers who support the Council in our fight against littering.”

Last year, Doncaster Council issued 1,658 Litter Fixed Penalty Notices to those caugh littering.