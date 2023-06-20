News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Freedom of Information request reveals that more than £100,000 was spent on Doncaster’s unsuccessful Great British Railways HQ bid

The Doncaster Free Press has revealed how much money was spent on Doncaster’s lost bid to become the home of a new national rail headquarters.
By Shannon Mower, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 20th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST

A Freedom of Information request has today (Tuesday) revealed that Doncaster’s bid to become the home of the Great British Railways Headquarters cost a total of £100,864.

Doncaster Council submitted the bid earlier this year to become the home of a new hub that would be the base for rail operations across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite being one of six shortlisted, it was announced in March that the city lost out, with Derby being selected as the winner.

Doncaster lost out to DerbyDoncaster lost out to Derby
Doncaster lost out to Derby
Most Popular

Of the total cost, £88,864 came from Doncaster Council’s core revenue budget.

£12,000 was donated by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), the region’s devolved mayoral office.

Broken down, £51,553 was spent on promotion, advertising and public engagement for the bid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£46,554 was spent on general preparation, while £2,757 was spent on visits to the proposed site.

Last month, just weeks after the bid announcement, speculation surfaced that the project had been shelved after The Times reported that it will not make an appearance in the King’s Speech.

The King’s Speech sets out the Prime Minister’s plans for the upcoming parliamentary year; this year’s speech has now been postponed until Autumn.

In response, the Department for Transport issued a statement saying: “The Government remains fully committed to reforming our railways and will introduce legislation as soon as Parliamentary time allows, having already taken numerous steps towards reform.”

Read More
Read more: Doncaster Mayor reacts to losing out on Great British Rail HQ to Derb...
Related topics:DoncasterGreat British RailwaysDoncaster CouncilDepartment for TransportPrime Minister