A by-election will take place in a Doncaster ward next month after several people nominated themselves to run for councillor.

Four people have nominated themselves to stand as councillor in the Rossington and Bawtry ward, triggering a by-election.

The by-election will take place on Thursday, 16 November with residents able to vote from 7am until 10pm.

It comes after former Labour councillor Barry Johnson retired earlier this year, making the seat available.

The selected candidate will work in the ward alongside councillors Rachael Blake and Bob Anderson.

Nominees are:

Ken Guest, standing for the Labour Party

Carol Greenhalgh, standing for the Conservative Party

Surjit Singh Duhre, standing for Reform UK

John Nolan Cooke, standing independently

Mr Duhre and Mr Cook will be responsible for their own campaigns.

Mr Guest will be represented by Coun Rachel Blake, while Ms Greenhalgh will be represented by Coun Nick Allen.