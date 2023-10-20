News you can trust since 1925
Four candidates for Rossington and Bawtry by-election announced

A by-election will take place in a Doncaster ward next month after several people nominated themselves to run for councillor.
By Shannon Mower
Published 20th Oct 2023, 18:46 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 18:46 BST
Four people have nominated themselves to stand as councillor in the Rossington and Bawtry ward, triggering a by-election.

The by-election will take place on Thursday, 16 November with residents able to vote from 7am until 10pm.

It comes after former Labour councillor Barry Johnson retired earlier this year, making the seat available.

A by-election will now take place.

The selected candidate will work in the ward alongside councillors Rachael Blake and Bob Anderson.

Nominees are:

  • Ken Guest, standing for the Labour Party
  • Carol Greenhalgh, standing for the Conservative Party
  • Surjit Singh Duhre, standing for Reform UK
  • John Nolan Cooke, standing independently

Mr Duhre and Mr Cook will be responsible for their own campaigns.

Mr Guest will be represented by Coun Rachel Blake, while Ms Greenhalgh will be represented by Coun Nick Allen.

A full local election for Doncaster Council will next take place in 2025.

