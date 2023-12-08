Former Mexborough First councillor announces move to Labour Party, pledging to 'continue to do my very best for the town'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Councillor Bev Chapman shared on Facebook that she had been approached by Labour following her stepping down from local issue party Mexborough First in November.
It comes after she revealed that a personal dispute with another councillor led her to leave the party after eight years.
While the details are unknown, Mexborough First deputy leader Coun Sean Gibbons shared that he was the member involved in the dispute.
Coun Chapman said: “Just a little announcement to make.
“As of this morning I am now a member of the Labour Party.
"I have worked with Mexborough First for the last eight and a half years but feel nothing major has been achieved. As you are aware I resigned last month and was happy to become an Independent.
“I was then approached by the Labour Party to join forces with them to bring the very best for Mexborough.
"There are very exciting times ahead with the LUF money that has been awarded. I intend to make sure it is spent well and for the good of Mexborough.
“Nothing has changed with me, I am the same person with the same values.
"I will always continue to do my very best for the town.
"I hope I have your support like you have mine.”
It was announced last month that Doncaster Council had won a bid for Levelling Up funding, which will partially go towards the “Mexborough Masterplan” to regenerate the town centre.