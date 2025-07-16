Eight Doncaster parks receive prestigious Green Flag Award

For the second consecutive year, eight parks managed by City of Doncaster Council have been recognised by the Green Flag Award scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An international mark of quality, Green Flag status is bestowed only to the very best parks and outdoor spaces, as determined by leading environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy. When deciding which grounds meet the criteria for said distinction, their expert judges look for places that are clean, well maintained, welcoming, safe, effectively promoted, and that serve their intended communities.

Each retaining their accreditation from previous years, a total of eight parks run by City of Doncaster Council have won Green Flag Awards again in 2025. These are Campsall Country Park, Bentley Park, Hexthorpe Park, Elmfield Park, Sandall Park, Quarry Park, Cusworth Hall Park and Town Field Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news and encouraging members of the public to enjoy these exemplary spaces for themselves, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, said: "It is heartening to see these parks being recognised for their incredibly high standards and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the various teams who have worked so well together to help us achieve this recognition yet again. That eight of our parks have earned the awards is a real testament to their extraordinary efforts and tireless dedication.

Hexthorpe Park.

“As demonstrated by this continued success, we take great pride in looking after our parks here in Doncaster, as we know just how much they are valued by residents and visitors alike. They serve as ideal places to relax, exercise, play sports, appreciate nature and spend time with friends and family. Now that summer is underway, and plenty of outdoor activities are on offer, I’d encourage the public to get out there and enjoy what these brilliant spaces they have to offer.”

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, added: “Congratulations to everyone involved at City of Doncaster Council, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that their parks achieve the high standards required for the Green Flag Awards.

“Quality parks and green spaces like these make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest. Crucially, they are vital green spaces for communities in Doncaster to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis, are free and safe spaces for families to socialise. They also provide important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Doncaster’s major outdoor spaces and parks, including what you can do at them and where they are, visit City of Doncaster Council’s website: https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/culture-leisure-tourism/parks

To see what else our city has to offer over the summer months, head over to the Visit Doncaster website and check out the full line up of scheduled events and activities: https://www.visitdoncaster.com/whats-on