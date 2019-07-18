Edenthorpe's Ayesha Indian takeaway owner pleads guilty after MICE and dirty conditions were found
An owner of a takeaway in Edenthorpe, has been handed a large fine after environmental health officers found evidence of ‘pest activity and filthy conditions’.
Jahangir Hossain, owner of Ayesha Indian Takeaway, at Doncaster Road, Sunnyside, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court on June 5 in breach of food safety and hygiene regulations.
Doncaster Council said Hossain pleaded guilty to all eight charges and was fined £660 for each offence – totalling fine: £5,328.
The defendant also had to pay costs of £550 and a victim surcharge of £66.
The court heard Doncaster Council environmental officers found evidence of pest activity in the rear preparation area and storage areas of the business.
Areas of the business were also said to be found in a ‘filthy condition’ and the ‘significant pest activity posed an imminent risk to public health’.
The inspection also revealed staff were inadequately trained and documentation for ensuring food safety had not been completed.
The takeaway was voluntarily closed to ‘determine the extent of the pest activity’ and to thoroughly clean and sanitise the unit.
The business was reopened to the public on December 14, 2017 after mice had been eradicated from the premises and a full sanitised clean had taken place.
Coun Chris McGuinness, cabinet member for communities, voluntary sector and the environment, said: “We have a zero tolerance approach when owners of food businesses fail to keep their shops clean, hygienic and free from pests which pose a serious risk to public health.”
Doncaster Council published the court ruling on Thursday, July 18.