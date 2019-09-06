Driver crashes cost taxpayer £75,000 last year as council replace bollards across Doncaster
Drivers crashing into road bollards cost Doncaster Council £75,000 last year as the authority looks to replace them in order to save energy and money.
Councillor Joe Blackham, cabinet member for highways, said an electrical inspection of the ageing illuminated bollards found that a number of units were ‘failing and beyond economic repair’ due to ‘water, vandalism and accidental damage’.
The councillor also called for drivers to be patient while local authority workers replace them.
The council did not reveal the total project is cost but the local authority had to find the additional five-figure sum due to ‘unrecovered damage’ from crashes alone last year.
Based on 80 bollard replacements scheduled for this year, highways bosses have said they will save £719 per year in energy costs as well as 97 tonnes of Co2.
Over a six year life cycle along with electrical testing and maintenance, bosses added the potential savings could hit £8,300 which can be used to replace further bollards and signs.
Signage technicians have identified ‘high risk areas’ for replacements which include Leger Way and Bawtry Road.
Councillor Joe Blackham, cabinet member for Highways, said: “Our teams have been busy installing the non-illuminated reflective bollards in high usage areas across the borough.
“We’ve recognised the significant energy, carbon and time savings that have been made and there is no longer a need to replace lightbulbs on a regular basis.
“From a safety perspective, this ongoing work reduces the risk to our own highways employees as operatives will spend less time in busy traffic areas.
“Through the programme there has been up to 80 illuminated bollards been identified that require upgrades and throughout the rest of the year the team have a busy period to ensure these are replaced ahead of the winter cleansing programmes.
“As part of Road Heroes day, I’d like to ask the public that if you see the teams please respect the work they are carrying out, drive carefully and have patience with any delays caused.”