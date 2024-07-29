Doncaster’s newest councillor to advocate for young people and increased opportunity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A newly elected Doncaster councillor has shared his aims to campaign for young people and bring more opportunities into the borough.

Doncaster’s newest councillor Rob Dennis has shared his aim to advocate for young people alongside other goals as he becomes the youngest in the chamber at age 28.

Coun Dennis was elected in the Town ward for the Labour Party in a by-election on 4 July, coinciding with the parliamentary vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joins two other Labour representatives in the ward, taking over from former councillor Jake Kearsley.

Labour's new town ward councillor Rob Dennis.

Following his election, he was appointed as Senior Communications Officer for Doncaster Central’s new Labour MP, Sally Jameson.

Coun Dennis began his local political career as a case worker for former MP Caroline Flint in 2017.

He then worked as a civil servant from 2019 until his recent resignation, carrying out the role of union representative for the profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this he became a parish councillor in Blaxton in 2018, followed by Cantley and Branton from 2021 to 2023.

Coun Dennis stated that he wants to become a “voice for young people” in his new role and “revitalise” residents’ perceptions of the council by highlighting its positive work.

He also shared goals to see additional career opportunities in the borough, so residents are less inclined move away for their careers.

Coun Dennis said: “I’m from a working-class background and I was born in Doncaster, when I went away to university I thought like many I’d end up in Sheffield, Leeds, London or somewhere like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the time I would’ve considered myself a failure if I had to come back to Doncaster, but looking back on it, coming back is the best thing I did. My family’s based here, I live in the ward I grew up in, I’ve got a stake in this society.

“Now I’m helping to shape this society by being a ward councillor and I want to contribute to making Doncaster a success, so that people who had an upbringing like mine that go away to university want to come back here and contribute to the city’s economy.”