Doncaster Sheffield Airport bosses submit plans for logistics and advanced manufacturing park

An outline plan of the site

Doncaster Council’s planning department have recommended councillors defer the decision to the head of planning, Scott Cardwell subject to a Section 106 agreement.

The application relates to an 80 acre site off High Common Lane in Finningley running parallel with the airport runway.

Documents seen by councillors say the development of the units, which is likely to house light industry, storage and logistics bases, will create thousands of jobs.

But the scheme has raised objections from a variety of groups, mainly on traffic and a loss of habitat.

Bawtry Town Council have objected to the scheme raising concerns around traffic flows showing a move south from the site through Bawtry. They believe the development will create ‘substantial traffic queues’.

Highways England has initially objected to the scheme over the impact on junction 3 of the M18.

Further discussions have taken place between Highways England and the council following a mitigation plan from the applicant for revised signage and lining at the junction once 50 per cent of the development has been occupied.

The holding objection remains in place whilst the mitigation scheme goes through a road safety audit. But Highways England have confirmed in writing that they are ‘comfortable with application being presented to the planning committee whilst this is being assessed’.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has also objected to the scheme on the basis of a ‘loss of habitat’ across the site, and question the proposed mitigation. The group have liaised with DMBC Ecology to ensure that the proposed conditions ‘secure the best possible biodiversity outcomes’.

Peel have submitted plans to plant and implement replacement woodland, scrubs, marshy grassland and hedgerows.

DMBC planning officer Mark Sewell, said: “It is expected that the development would bring forward substantial long term economic benefits through the creation of approximately 4,300 full time jobs over the life of the development.

“The scheme would also bring forward a high level of investment and growth and would make a significant and valuable contribution to the identified potential for the creation of 36,000 jobs.

“In accordance with the National Planning Policy Framework, the proposal is considered in the context of the presumption in favour of sustainable development.

“Officers have identified no adverse economic, environmental or social harm that would significantly or demonstrably outweigh the benefits identified when considered against the policies in the Framework taken as a whole.

“Whilst the proposal is in conflict with policies relating to the sites current allocation as ‘countryside’, there are strong material considerations in favour of supporting the proposal and there are no material considerations which indicate the application should be refused.”