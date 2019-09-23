Doncaster mayor Ros Jones gives opinion to independent review into HS2
Doncaster mayor Ros Jones has told an independent review into the High Speed 2 rail programme that bosses should ‘re-look’ at the route through South Yorkshire.
As it stands, HS2 will cut through the Shimmer estate in Mexborough and dozens of homes are set to be demolished.
The South Yorkshire town, which falls under the Doncaster Council boundary, shows HS2 bosses have purchased 73 properties at a combined cost of £9.5 million – more than any other in the country by local authority.
The figures, collated by anti-HS2 campaigners, show the number of compulsory purchase orders increasing from the original figure of 16, to 63 before Christmas and now 73 by March.
The Government previously announced a full independent review into HS2 due to its ballooning budget, chaired by civil engineer Douglas Oakervee.
The initial route had a HS2 station at Meadowhall but lobbying from Sheffield Council persuaded HS2 bosses to bring the line into Sheffield city centre.
Critics say the so-called ‘spur’ into Sheffield is not high speed rail and the line back out towards the Dearne Valley joining the original route is not currently accounted for in the budget.
Mayor Jones along with Rotherham Council leader Chris Read are both supporters of the original Meadowhall station proposal.
Mayor Jones said: “We stated our unchanged position in regards to the current route of High Speed 2 and if it was to go ahead that they re-look at the route through South Yorkshire.
“I will share with members the written submission to the Oakervee review.”