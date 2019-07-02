Doncaster's Local Plan has been published

The Local Plan, which has been years in the making, sets out areas allocated for housing, employment sites and infrastructure spaces until 2035.

Council officers are wanting to build over 18,000 homes and more than 480 hectares of space for employment areas.

The Local Plan sets out housing and employment space across the borough until 2035 and acts as a planning guide for officers and councillors.

The document, which will supercede previous planning policies will act as a guide for officers and councillors when deciding on future developments.

A variety of colour coded maps have been published outlining where these sites will be.

Councillors have already been pouring over the detailed proposals and the full Local Plan will be presented to Cabinet on Tuesday, July 9.

The plan will then be voted on at a meeting of the full council on Thursday, July 25.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones has said the Local Plan will be presented to Cabinet and then to a vote at full council

This will see a publication version made public for technical comments. After this statutory stage, the plan will be submitted to Government for examination.

It will be next year before the Local Plan is officially approved and adopted.

Documents show 50 per cent of the housing requirement will be found in Doncaster’s ‘main urban centre’ which includes the town centre, Bentley, Balby, Bessacarr, Cantley, Edenthorpe, Intake, Scawsby, Scawthorpe and Woodfield Plantation.

These areas could provide up to 7,315 homes.

Housing and employment sites in one area of Doncaster in the Local Plan

Making up another 40 per cent of the required housing target will come from the borough’s ‘main towns’ bracket.

The council say Mexborough could have between 475 to 985 homes and Thorne & Moorends might see anywhere from 520 to 1,020 properties being built.

Documents show 575 to 1,085 homes being built in Dunscroft, Dunsville, Hatfield & Stainforth, Conisbrough & Denaby, 465 to 975 and Armthorpe could result in up to 990 properties being built or anything as low as 420.

Space has been identified for 285 to 895 homes in Rossington and 255 to 765 in Adwick & Woodlands.

Some 10 per cent of the final allocation of housing has been identified in areas classes as ‘service towns and larger villages’.

They include 250 homes in Carcroft and Skellow, 230 in Edlington, 165 in Tickhill, 165 in Askern, Auckley/Hayfield Green with 125, Bawtry 110, Barnby Dun 105, Sprotbrough 95 Barnburgh Harlington with 60 and Finningley could see 55 homes being built.

Between 30 and 70 homes could each be built in the villages of Arksey, Blaxton, Branton and Hatfield Woodhouse.

Austerfield, Fishlake and Sykehouse between 15 and 20 homes while Braithwaite, Fenwick and Kirk Bramwith with five homes each.

The council claim over 1,200 people and businesses provided feedback during the last consultation process in autumn 2018.

But Conservative councillor Nick Allen who represents Bessacarr ward, said the consultation process ‘didn’t reach enough people’ and ‘could have been more inclusive’.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones, said: “The Local Plan is key for encouraging new investment and stimulating jobs and growth across our borough.

“It backs our ambitions for Doncaster by determining which sites are best for new homes and business and which areas of our natural environment and countryside we need to protect and enhance.