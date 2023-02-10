The council has formulated a guide on places to eat, stay and see for visitors.

Those visiting Doncaster can now pick up a guide to the city from the Tourist Information Centre as well as other venues.

Produced by Doncaster Council’s tourism team Visit Doncaster, the guide contains information on the best places to eat, family activities and accommodation.

Doncaster has a new visitor guide

It comes after Doncaster was granted city status during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Civic Honours.

Following this, King Charles III conferred the status with a visit to the city, meeting local officials and influential people at Mansion House.

Speaking at Doncaster Knights’ Castle Park venue, Deputy Mayor Cllr Glyn Jones, cabinet member for business, said: “It was a privilege to welcome His Majesty to Doncaster and officially declare us a city. We have long felt that we were already a city owing to the quantity and quality of events on offer to locals and visitors.

“We have included a month-by-month events guide so people can be a part of the experiences, many of which are affordable in austere times. And we have a keen focus on the family friendly top 10 ‘bucket list’ places to tick off for parents wishing to keep the kids entertained.

“We also want people to support the ever-improving food and drink scene that the city has to offer which will help support local businesses and the local economy.”