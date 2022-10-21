Doncaster housing provider St Leger Homes takes on 19 young people for training

The housing provider, which manages 20,000 homes for Doncaster Council, has taken on 16 apprentices plus three university students in one-year placement roles.

Apprentices have been hired in a variety of roles such as electricians, plumbers, gas fitters and joiners, plus office-based roles in financial inclusion, human resources, customer access and executive support.

All those hired will receive training up to NVQ level 6.

St Leger Homes welcomes new apprentices and student placements

Dave Richmond, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “Helping the next generation of workers to learn new skills, and giving them the valuable opportunity to gain practical experience in their chosen field, is something that we are very proud to be able to do.”

Ella Price, Communications Student Placement, said: “Doing my placement at St Leger Homes makes me extremely proud. Not only am I part of a team who truly cares and puts people first, I am part of company who want to help me develop and learn new skills.

“In my first month here a key skill I have built is my confidence in working in a professional environment, which is a skill university cannot teach. Everything from the skills, confidence and knowing the positive effect my work has had on the communities we help, I will carry with me throughout my whole career and life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan Waring, Apprentice Electrician, said: “I feel it’s such an achievement being able to have secured an apprenticeship with St Leger Homes, especially in one of the most applied for years to date, and I’m looking forward to learning a new skill knowing it’s with one of the best apprenticeships in Doncaster.

“I believe this apprenticeship will help me as it is what I decided to do whilst in school, and if I stick to it, I will get the certificates and be able to build a successful and reliable career after my apprenticeship.”

St Leger Homes manages homes in Doncaster in a variety of areas such as repairs, rent collection, tenancy agreement enforcement and debt counselling.

For more information or support for your home, visit https://www.stlegerhomes.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad