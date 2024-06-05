Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Council has approved plans to convert a historic home in a local village into a small school.

On Monday (3 June) planning officers approved an application to convert the Old Rectory in Braithwell into a school for autistic children.

The property on Holywell Lane will undergo internal and external alterations for the conversion.

Operated by charity Autism East Midlands, the school will educate a maximum of 40 pupils of a variety of ages.

Old Rectory in Braithwell. Credit: The Planning and Environment Studio.

It will be open during mainstream school hours, without residential or weekend provision.

The 0.9 hectare site comprises of a large six-bedroom detached house, associated outbuildings and a garden.

Minor internal alterations will take place to create nine classrooms with associated offices, staff areas, a kitchen and dining room, toilets and storage.

No external alterations to the building itself will take place, however a new parking area will be constructed to facilitate 27 parking spaces.

The garden of the property will be utilised for pupil recreation and outdoor learning.

An objection to the plans was submitted by residents of the nearest neighbouring property, which shares an access road.

The resident cited concerns over a potential loss of value to their property, increased traffic and risk to road safety and the safety and security of their property.

No objections were received from relevant planning departments following minor alterations.