News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Doncaster Council to renew contract of St Leger Homes to manage social housing until 2029

Doncaster Council’s cabinet is set to renew the contract of its social housing provider this week.
By Shannon Mower
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:49 BST

Today, Wednesday August 16, cabinet members will decide whether to renew the contract of St Leger Homes Doncaster until 2029.

The arms-length company carries out all work relating to social housing management across the borough, including rent collection and maintenance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having been founded in 2005, it manages around 20,000 homes on behalf of the council.

St Leger Homes is to have its contract renewedSt Leger Homes is to have its contract renewed
St Leger Homes is to have its contract renewed
Most Popular

Members will decide upon the renewal following a review of the company’s services this year.

The council looks to renew the company’s contract every five years, with reviews also taking place after three years.

If approved, its contract will be renewed from April 1, 2024 until March 31, 2029.

This year’s internal review analysed factors such as overall performance, value for money and areas for improvement.

It deemed that services were working well in general and it was therefore acceptable to renew the contract further.

Related topics:Doncaster Council