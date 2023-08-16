Doncaster Council to renew contract of St Leger Homes to manage social housing until 2029

Today, Wednesday August 16, cabinet members will decide whether to renew the contract of St Leger Homes Doncaster until 2029.

The arms-length company carries out all work relating to social housing management across the borough, including rent collection and maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been founded in 2005, it manages around 20,000 homes on behalf of the council.

St Leger Homes is to have its contract renewed

Members will decide upon the renewal following a review of the company’s services this year.

The council looks to renew the company’s contract every five years, with reviews also taking place after three years.

If approved, its contract will be renewed from April 1, 2024 until March 31, 2029.

This year’s internal review analysed factors such as overall performance, value for money and areas for improvement.