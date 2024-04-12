Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The funding forms part of the Local and Neighbourhood Transport Complimentary Programme (LNTCP) which is awarded to authorities by the Department for Transport.

It will be delegated to the council by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While funding was awarded annually in previous years, the authority has now been allocated funding to undertake improvements over a five-year period.

Doncaster Council to receive £7 million for five years of transport improvements.

A range of transport improvements will take place using the funds, broken down into five categories: Safer Road, Sustainable Choices, Network Management, Major Schemes and Cycling.

Last year, the authority was awarded £1,325,000 under the scheme.

A programme of improvements took place including road signage and marking upgrades, junction improvements and replacements, and installation of new dropped crossings.