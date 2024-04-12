Doncaster Council to receive £7 million for five years of transport improvements
The funding forms part of the Local and Neighbourhood Transport Complimentary Programme (LNTCP) which is awarded to authorities by the Department for Transport.
It will be delegated to the council by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
While funding was awarded annually in previous years, the authority has now been allocated funding to undertake improvements over a five-year period.
A range of transport improvements will take place using the funds, broken down into five categories: Safer Road, Sustainable Choices, Network Management, Major Schemes and Cycling.
Last year, the authority was awarded £1,325,000 under the scheme.
A programme of improvements took place including road signage and marking upgrades, junction improvements and replacements, and installation of new dropped crossings.
New cycling routes and footways were also created in various areas across the city.
